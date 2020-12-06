Russell V. Howard
Russell V. Howard, longtime Toledo resident and pediatrician, died on November 22, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice, where he received excellent care. He was 90 years old. Born in Holcomb, MO on September 28, 1930, he migrated north with his family and settled in Flint, Michigan, where his father was a factory worker at General Motors. Russ was the valedictorian of his high school class and received scholarships to attend the University of Michigan undergraduate and medical school. He moved to San Francisco to do his internship and served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant and ship's doctor. Wanting to be closer to his family, he moved back to Columbus and completed his residency at Ohio State University. Upon graduation, he joined a small pediatric practice in Toledo and made the city his home. Over the years, his practice grew and moved to Monroe Street near Toledo Hospital, where he worked as Chief of Pediatrics. Dr. Howard cared for several generations of children in Toledo.
He had four daughters with his first wife Lois Howard. They raised their family in Old Orchard and Sylvania. Russ met his second wife, Joan Parker Howard, at Toledo Hospital, where she was a volunteer. They spent the next 33 years together. When he retired, they enjoyed many happy years at their homes in Belaire, MI and Ft. Myers, FL. Russ loved to eat out and no matter where they went in Toledo, former patients and parents would always come over to say hello to Dr. Howard. He could also be spotted at numerous grocery stores, constantly on the lookout for the best deals in town.
Dr. Howard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Joan Howard of Sylvania; and three daughters, Karen Howard of Indian Wells, CA, Lauren Howard (Rich Reese) of Kentfield, CA, and Anapurna Madrone (Greg Treharne) of Snoqualmie, WA. His daughter Ellen predeceased him in 1991. His second family includes Randy Parker (Sharon) of Charleston, SC, Jackie Daylor (Pat) of Eden Prairie, MN, Jenny Rauchenstein (Pete) of Gahanna, OH, and Jon Parker (Beth) of Sylvania. Between them, Russ and Joan had 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild, whose parents consulted Papa for pediatric advice for years after his official retirement. In honor of Dr. Howard, donations can be made to Sylvania Community Services Child Care to go toward scholarship funds so children are not at home alone after school. Donations can be made online: scsonline.org/donate
Online condolences towww.reebfuneralhome.com