|
|
Ruth A. Brooks
Ruth A. Brooks, age 68, of Toledo, OH, passed away October 7, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Village. She was born June 8, 1951 in Toledo to Louis and Loretta (Marshall) Meyer. Ruth was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed crocheting, but most importantly spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children, Andrew (Sherri) Brooks, Tammie (John) Yeager, Jessicasue Brooks, Ben (Ashley) Brooks and Adam (Emily) Brooks; brother, William (Linda) Meyer; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Koontz.
According to the wishes of Ruth's family private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross in Ruth's memory.
To leave a special message for Ruth's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019