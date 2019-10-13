Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Brooks


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. Brooks Obituary
Ruth A. Brooks

Ruth A. Brooks, age 68, of Toledo, OH, passed away October 7, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Village. She was born June 8, 1951 in Toledo to Louis and Loretta (Marshall) Meyer. Ruth was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed crocheting, but most importantly spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her children, Andrew (Sherri) Brooks, Tammie (John) Yeager, Jessicasue Brooks, Ben (Ashley) Brooks and Adam (Emily) Brooks; brother, William (Linda) Meyer; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Koontz.

According to the wishes of Ruth's family private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross in Ruth's memory.

To leave a special message for Ruth's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.