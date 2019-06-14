Ruth A. Carlson



Ruth A. Carlson is once again with her son, Steve; her mother, Ruth; younger brother, Mike and nephew, Todd, all of whom she missed and loved. For those of us she leaves behind we are learning how much we will miss her. Ruth was a determined Irish woman who made her own way in life. She began nursing school but never finished. That was a decision she always regretted. Her interest in medicine never dimmed. It only increased. She worked for several years as professional secretary to the general manager of then WDHO TV, now WNWO TV 24. She followed with opportunities in advertising sales then real estate sales. She finally found career fulfillment returning to school and graduating as a trained phlebotomist with Toledo Hospital. She was there for nearly 25 years working in patient wings, the ER, pediatric wings, and finally medical lab customer service. In retirement she became quite the craft person. quilting, cross stitching, knitting, and sewing became new passions. She enjoyed so sharing and teaching needlework to her grandchildren. Now that her journey is over there are several medical practices she respected, admired greatly and so appreciated their extra care towards the end. Thanks so much to the offices of Dr. Klada, Dr. Salvi, Dr. Kammeyer and CNP Nicole Lehmann, Dr. Ahrens, and West Toledo EMTs.



Ruth leaves behind her husband, Dave Carlson; daughter-in-law, Tina; grand children, Mark, Susan, David and Breanna; half brother, Scott; niece, Tracy and great granddaughters, Ava, Shayla and Aurora. We all say, "goodbye grandma. We are glad there is no more pain for you. Only the pain of emptiness in us. Love you!"



Family will receive friends from 2pm to 5pm Sunday at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Rd., Toledo. To leave the family a special message, please visit



Published in The Blade from June 14 to June 15, 2019