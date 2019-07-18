|
Ruth A. Eiche
Ruth A. Eiche, age 78, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019 at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center. She was born on September 10, 1940 to Donald and Irene (Kohn) Ostrander in Toledo. Ruth graduated from Holland High School. After high school she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Eiche and they were married 58 years before he passed in 2017.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; son, Doug Eiche; and sister, Barbara Cooper. Ruth is survived by her loving children, Ron "Skip" Eiche, Amy (Fred) Rardin, David Eiche, and Laura (David) Tatkowski; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Garnet Wandtke, Donna (Don) Scott, Ken (Vickie) Ostrander, Donald (Terri) Ostrander, Jr., Charles (Pam) Ostrander and Jerri Fisher.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 W. King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019