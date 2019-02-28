Ruth A. McClurg



Ruth (Merrill) McClurg, age 94 of Toledo, OH, passed away on February 24, 2019.



She was born on July 28, 1924 in Toledo to Ira E. and Gertrude Merrill. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She was married to Victor Malcolm McClurg and they enjoyed 56 years together. They enjoyed traveling between their Toledo and Arizona homes. Ruth had many hobbies and interests which included golf, tennis, ice skating, dancing, traveling and gardening. She belonged to Highland Meadows Golf Club, the Toledo Women's Golf Association, the Toledo Ice Skating Club, the Bowling Green Skating Club and the Toledo Tennis Club.



Ruth spent a great deal of time in the role of Caregiver to family members and others in need. She was co-founder of the Alpha Coterie Club. Ruth also had memberships in the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Zoo and the Metro Parks. She was a member of the Sylvania United Church of Christ and Spirit of Grace Church in Arizona.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Maxine and Martha Sheets and brother, Hilbert Merrill. She is survived by her sons, Paul Merrill (Barbara) and Marshall Scott McClurg; grandsons, Zachary Marshall, Benjamin Marshall and Samuel Marshall McClurg; granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne George and great-grandchildren, Hope Elizabeth, Russell Raus and Chloe Jane Roaden.



Funeral services will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Saturday, March 2nd at 11 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 9 a.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joyce Rehklaw and the Staff at Ohio Living at Swan Creek for their compassionate care.



Memorials may take the form of contributions to the donor's choice. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



