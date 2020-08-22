I'd like to say that I worked at the Centre in 1990. At which I was a third shift worker but both Ruth and Oroville treated me as family. Over the years going out to the Centre , if I saw her in her office I would make it a point to go and let her know that I appreciated her and she is my friend. I love talking to Oroville when he was still alive he had some wonderful stories very interesting. I just want to say Ruth rest in peace. And God bless your family. For your family bless many of us here in Lenawee County

Philip j roney

Friend