(News story) ADRIAN - Ruth A. Merillat, who with her husband, Orville, started a company best known for making kitchen cabinets and then sold the business in order to support Christian and community causes, died Wednesday in the East Jordan, Mich., home of her son, Richard. She was 99.
She had a stroke, her son said. After a stroke 4½ years ago, the longtime Adrian resident made Naples, Fla., her home, with her son and daughter-in-law, Lynette. She spent summers with them in northwest Lower Michigan.
"She was quite quiet, always smiling, happy, never negative," her son said.
At Adrian College, family donations helped fund the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center, plus a library expansion, the student center, the ice arena, and Herrick Chapel. They helped with student scholarships, the chaplain's office, and beautification projects.
The Merillats contributed to Siena Heights College, Bixby Medical Center, the Croswell Opera House, and the Adrian Symphony. They established Lenawee Christian School and Christian Family Centre.
"Ruth Merillat was one of the greatest examples of Christian love that this community has ever known," Jeffrey Docking, president of Adrian College, said in a statement Friday. "Her impact on this institution and our students will be felt for generations to come."
She was born Jan. 18, 1921, to Edna and Wilber Meller and grew up on the family farm near Pettisville, Ohio. She was a 1939 graduate of Wauseon High School, after which she attended beauty school.
She and her husband married Jan. 19, 1941. He joined the Coast Guard and served overseas during World War II. Mrs. Merillat moved to Adrian and, with her mother, worked in a defense plant. She saved what she could of her husband's pay and her own.
Her husband, a carpenter in the service, opened a custom woodworking business in Adrian. She learned how to keep the books from an accountant, but also worked in the shop when needed.
As demand grew, the focus shifted to production. The company in time became the largest maker of kitchen and bathroom cabinets in the country. Her husband had health problems in the 1980s, and the couple decided to give away their money, particularly to Christian organizations.
Masco Corp. took over the company in 1985.
Mrs. Merillat worked in the family foundation office until the mid-1990s.
The couple had been members of Trenton Hills United Brethren Church in Adrian. A statement from United Brethren in Christ-founded Huntington University in Indiana, which the family also supported, includes a passage from Mr. Merillat's biography in which Mrs. Merillat said that God gave the couple wealth and influence.
Her husband died Jan. 15, 1999.
Surviving are her son, Richard; sister, Marie Everingham, three granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Monday at the Christian Family Centre on U.S. 223 in Adrian. Mask wearing will be required, except for those under age 5 or who can't medically tolerate a mask. The funeral on Tuesday will be private, but the service will be streamed starting at 2 p.m. via the Lenawee Christian School Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian.
The family suggests tributes to the Ruth Merillat Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lenawee Christian School.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.