Ruth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after losing her fight with cancer. Ruth was born on May 2, 1940, to Mr. and Mrs. John C. Rober. Raised in Toledo, Ruth graduated from Libbey High School, married, and raised three daughters. Ruth obtained her real estate license and sold homes for a number of years. In 1984 Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Larry Schultz. Ruth and Larry retired and moved to a warmer place, North Carolina. As the family grew, they returned to Toledo where Ruth took a secretary position at St. Petri Lutheran Church, from where she ultimately retired. Ruth was an accomplished seamstress providing sewing for her family and friends. Ruth also enjoyed golf and reading. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph, and daughter Wendy. She is survived by husband, Larry; daughters, Jennifer Vellequette (Ken) and Melissa Szymanski (Dan); brothers, Dennis (Roz) and Paul (Nancy); grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jacob (Tara), Nathaniel, and Ford Frick, Samantha and Nicole Vellequette, Sofia and Jack Szymanski, and great granddaughter Annabelle Frick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Petri Lutheran Church or Sunshine Children's Home. A memorial service will be held for Ruth on Saturday March 2, 2019, at 11:00am at St. Petri Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements made by Walter Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019
