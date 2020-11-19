1/1
Ruth Ann Coffey
Ms. Ruth Ann Coffey

Ms. Ruth Ann Coffey, 50, passed Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Surviving are parents, R. D., Sr. and Ruth N. Coffey; stepmother, Ethel Coffey; daughters, Tyrica, Corinthia, Merica and Genesis; five grandchildren; siblings, Keith, Sr., Richard, Sr., Nannette and Krystal; aunt, Michelle and numerous nieces and nephews. Special appreciation to her case manager, Mrs. Linda, and caregiver, Mrs. Clara.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 9 and 10 a.m. respectively on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
