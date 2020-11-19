Ms. Ruth Ann Coffey
Ms. Ruth Ann Coffey, 50, passed Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Surviving are parents, R. D., Sr. and Ruth N. Coffey; stepmother, Ethel Coffey; daughters, Tyrica, Corinthia, Merica and Genesis; five grandchildren; siblings, Keith, Sr., Richard, Sr., Nannette and Krystal; aunt, Michelle and numerous nieces and nephews. Special appreciation to her case manager, Mrs. Linda, and caregiver, Mrs. Clara.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 9 and 10 a.m. respectively on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.cbrownfuneralhome.com