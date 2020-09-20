Ruth Ann England
Ruth Ann England, 76, of Elkview, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, at her home. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Frankie England; sons, Jeff (Beverly) England and Daryl England; grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, and Michael; along with great-grandchildren, Logan and Isabella.
There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.