Ruth Ann (Urban) Jensen



Ruth Ann (Urban) Jensen of Harper Woods, Michigan passed away on June 25, 2020. Ruth leaves behind daughters, Margaret Caviston (Dennis) and Bethann Jensen (Peter Carver) and granddaughters, Grace and Hannah Caviston. All four of "her girls" were the love of her life.



Ruth is also survived by siblings, Don Urban, Jr. (Lisa), Jim Urban (Ann), Mary Kay O'Brien Perkins (David) and Karen Delong. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Patricia Urban and sister, Diane O'Brien.



Ruth was born on March 15, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1974 and earned her BFA from Siena Heights University in 1999.



Ruth raised her family in Ida, Michigan where she was very involved at Prince of Peace Church. She began working in Detroit at Pewabic Pottery in 1999. In 2004 she started her career at Wayne State University, where she worked until 2016.



Ruth enjoyed nothing more than a good laugh and had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She was an artist who created lovely pottery and a green thumb in the garden with an eye for beauty. She was a loyal friend, the best mother in the world, and was loved so very much.



Ruth requests everyone schedule their colonoscopy and insist on a written copy of the doctor's notes. Colon cancer can be prevented! There will be no services at this time.





