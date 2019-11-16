|
|
Ruth Ann Powell
Ruth Ann Pownell, 85 of Findlay, passed away at 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Services in Toledo, Ohio. Ruth was born on February 15, 1934 in Maysville, Kentucky to H. Fred and Ruth (Kopfmann) Brandenberger.
Ruth was married to Jay B. Pownell on March 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 2, 2011. She is survived by her son, Roger (Heather) Pownell of Salt Lake City, Utah; a daughter-in-law, Beth Pownell of Toledo; two grandchildren, Robert Pownell (Chelsea) and Christy (Nate) Wichard; and one great grandson, Luca Wichard. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Pownell in 2018.
Ruth was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, in Findlay and was a homemaker. She was formerly employed as an operator for Ohio Bell Telephone Company and also in the cafeteria at Findlay Whirlpool plant.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay. The funeral service will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Doris Harris Mars officiating. Private burial will be at Knollcrest Gardens, East of Findlay on Monday.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.
kirkpatrickbehnke.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 16, 2019