Ruth Ann Roth
Ruth Ann Roth, 80, of Grand Rapids, OH, passed away October 25, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, OH. She was born in Toledo, OH to William & Marguerite (Perrier) Rang.
Ruth worked in Medical Records at Toledo St. Vincent's Hospital for 10 years. She was a member of St. Richards Catholic Church in Swanton, OH and she enjoyed flower gardening and her dog.
She married David Roth October 17, 1964. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2015. Surviving are sons, William Roth, and Timothy Roth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Rolland Rang.
A graveside service will take place Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richards Cemetery in Swanton, OH. Memorial contributions can be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Waterville, OH. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com