Ruth Ann (Schmidlin)



Sattler



Ruth Ann (Schmidlin) Sattler, age 93, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sunset Village in Sylvania, Ohio surrounded by family. She was born January 8, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Edwin and Helen (Weisweber) Schmidlin.



Ruth graduated from Maumee High School and attend Stautzenberger Business College in downtown Toledo. On November 9, 1946 she married Vincent A. Sattler; together they went on to make a home for seven children. Ruth assisted Vincent in their family flower business. They were known throughout the community for their gladiolus. She and Vincent were active members of the Northwest Ohio Gladiolus Society and attended national conventions for many years. In her spare time she would partake in embroidering, reading, and gardening.



She is survived by her children, David (Terry), Paul (Nancy), Nancy (Dick) Osenbaugh, Eugene (Christy), Christopher (Joanne), Carol (Brian) Griffith and Lori (Tony) Lipscomb; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Vincent A. Sattler; granddaughter, Rebecca Thies; son-in-law, Tom Osenbaugh; and brother, Donald Schmidlin.



Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Providence Lutheran Church located at 8131 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 where her family will receive friends after 10 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to Providence Lutheran Church or the Humane Society. Condolences may be made to her family online by visiting our website at:



www.neville-funeral.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019