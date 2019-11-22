|
|
Ruth Ann (Fahringer) Vreeland
Ruth Ann Vreeland, 72, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Ruth was born May 26, 1947 in Napoleon, Ohio to Ralph and Gertrude (Hoeffel) Fahringer. She proudly served our country in the United States Army for 7 years which allowed her to see the world. Ruth graduated from Napoleon High School and Sienna Heights University. Ruth married her dashing soldier, Wayne T. Vreeland, in Belgium on January 30, 1982 and they shared 37 years together.
Ruth retired as a paralegal in 2014 but her eclectic career included working at her parent's restaurant in Bryan, Ohio, teaching at St. Augustine's Catholic School in Napoleon, Ohio, and as an investigator with the US Defense Investigative Services, just to name a few. Ruth was a proud founding member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Perrysburg, Ohio. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, baking and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne; nieces, Wendy (Keith) Rusie, Sarah (Scott) Hurley and Susan Kirkbride; great nieces and nephews, Zora, Emerson,
Grant and Evan, and many other nieces, nephews and dear cousins. She was
preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rose Marie Kirkbride.
Friends will be received Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 with a funeral mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Cemetery in Napoleon, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to St. John XXIII. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2019