Ruth Arvilla ChristensenRuth Arvilla Christensen, 92, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Victoria, Texas, on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born in Toledo, to Lawrence Sr. and Dorothy (Lane) Driver of Toledo, Ohio.Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Libbey High School. She married John Andrew Christensen on September 11, 1949. They lived happily together on their farm in Ottawa Lake for 67 years. She was a devoted wife and dedicated her life to raising her children. She was a long time active member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church. Throughout the years, she was a member of many groups within the church and even a 4-H horse club leader. Her passion was art: photography, drawing , painting, sewing, stain glass and crafts. She also enjoyed growing German statice, lavender and straw flowers for wholesale to florists.The third of seven children, Ruth is survived by sisters, Virginia Nieman of Temperance and Nancy Domschot of Ottawa Lake. Preceding her in death are sisters, Barbara Brehm and Doris Brittson; brothers, Floyd Driver and Lawrence Jr. (Jake) Driver.Ruth is also survived by her daughters, Faith Hicks of Ottawa Lake and Peggy Christensen of Victoria, TX; daughter-in-law, Angela Christensen; grandchildren, Dawn (Josh) Harder, Philip Hicks, Christen (Jamie) Ikerd, Eric Christensen, and Amanda Christensen; great-grandchildren, Cameron Harder, Henrik Ikerd, and Alden Ikerd. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Christensen; son, Mark Christensen; grandson, Nicholas Christensen; son-in-law, Charles Hicks; and great-granddaughter, Hanna Ikerd.A memorial burial service will be planned at a later date when it is safe for all to gather together in remembrance of Ruth. Online condolences to