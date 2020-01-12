|
|
Ruth Bernice Estes Maedel
May 7, 1926-January 4, 2020
Ruth Bernice Estes Maedel peacefully left us on January 4, 2020 at the age of 93. She died in her sleep at her home, in the Abbey Delray Assisted Living Center, in Delray Beach, Florida, where she lived at Abbey for 15 years. Her three children surrounded her in her last moments as she peacefully passed away in her sleep.
Ruth worked for the Sylvania School District until she was 75 years old, (Hillview Elementary, Timberline and McCord Middle Schools). She was dearly loved by the staff and students.
Ruth was very involved in music, and sang with the "Pride of Toledo Sweet Adelines" for many years. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, and enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing. She loved spending time with her family, especially, the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Alice Jacobs and husband Harry; her son, James Maedel, wife Debbie; daughters Judith Troup, partner Dean Tabaac, and Jill Myers, husband Rick; Grandchildren, Lindsey Olsen, A. Kristina Johnson, Peter Troup, Melissa Droukas, Trenton Myers, Nicholas and Andrew Maedel. She had 8 Great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, was her dearest friend Carl Goetting, Father Charles and Mother Luella Estes; sister Joanne Ott, husband Kenny, Charles Estes, wife Dorothy, Paul Estes, wife Nancy, and niece, Cheryl Jacobs Gorring.
Arrangements for her "Celebration of Life" are pending in early June, 2020 in Toledo, Ohio. For additional information, please contact Jill Myers, [email protected]
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020