Ruth C. (Ronau) Harvey
09/14/1929 - 10/08/2020
Ruth Catherine (Ronau) Harvey, 91, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home in the loving care of her family and Ohio Living Hospice. She was born in Toledo to Henry and Anna (Wise) Ronau. Ruth was a devoted homemaker that devoted her life to the care of her family, but had also worked at at St. Vincent Hospital in the laundry, at Sears and even at the Tiedtke Department store. Ruth was a longtime member of St James Catholic Church and served in the Altar Society. She currently had attended St. Charles Borromeo Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy A. Harvey Sr.; and seven siblings. She is survived by her children, Sue (Paul) Szymanowski, Danny (Denise), Jeffrey (Patsy), Gary, and Billy A. Harvey, Jr and Genelle (Donald) Hayden; 9 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; and 1 Great-great Grandchild. She is also survived by sister, Rose Mockensturm; sister-in-law, MaryJane Ronau; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., on Sunday, October 11th, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. with Vigil services at 7 p.m. The funeral will begin on Monday with prayers from the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Hwy., at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Ohio Living Hospice or the American Heart Association
