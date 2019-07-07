|
|
Ruth E. Emch
Ruth E. Emch, age 92, passed away June 29, 2019, at Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community. She was born on May 22, 1927, in Lemoyne, OH, to Harold and Nita (Sandwich) Geisbuler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold. Ruth is survived by her three sons: David (Cheri), Dennis, and Douglas; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH or Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community.
American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019