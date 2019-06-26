Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1203 Girard St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1203 Girard St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
MRS. RUTH E. JONES

Mrs. Jones, 80, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home. She was a Laundry Technician for the University of Toledo Medical Center prior to her retirement in 1990. She is survived by sons, Hal C. (Marva) and Lirse P. (Jacqueline) Jones; daughters, Dorothy J. Jeffers, Belinda O. Walton and Shirley A. Jones; 15 grand, 3 great-grand, 12 great-great-grand and 8 great-great-great-grandchildren; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1203 Girard St., Toledo, OH 43605, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour/ Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on June 26, 2019
