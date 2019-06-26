|
MRS. RUTH E. JONES
Mrs. Jones, 80, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home. She was a Laundry Technician for the University of Toledo Medical Center prior to her retirement in 1990. She is survived by sons, Hal C. (Marva) and Lirse P. (Jacqueline) Jones; daughters, Dorothy J. Jeffers, Belinda O. Walton and Shirley A. Jones; 15 grand, 3 great-grand, 12 great-great-grand and 8 great-great-great-grandchildren; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1203 Girard St., Toledo, OH 43605, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour/ Wake.
Published in The Blade on June 26, 2019