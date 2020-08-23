1/1
Ruth E. (Lawn) Major
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. (Lawn) Major

It is with joy, yet great sorrow that we must write this obituary. Ruth Estella (Lawn) Major, age 67, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital while in the dedicated loving arms of her sisters. She was born on April 6, 1953, to Patricia A. (Appleby) Spellis in Toledo, Ohio. She was a member of the American Legion Holland Post 646 Ladies Auxiliary, but most importantly she was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18; becoming the only female bridge operator of the MLK Bridge in downtown Toledo to date. She was the true definition of female empowerment. Ruth was a published poet, an artist and quite an adventurer throughout her life. Her smile, beautiful eyes and spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege of meeting her.

In addition to our mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Aric Major. Ruth has left to cherish her memory her daughter, Jamie Major; sisters, Renee' (Ralph) Hahn, Rhonda Agard and Robyn Aldrich; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Per Ruth's wishes, no visitation was held. A Private Memorial will be held in her honor at a later date. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Ruth and Aric are asked to consider the National MPS Society.

To leave a special message for Ruth's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved