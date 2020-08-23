Ruth E. (Lawn) MajorIt is with joy, yet great sorrow that we must write this obituary. Ruth Estella (Lawn) Major, age 67, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital while in the dedicated loving arms of her sisters. She was born on April 6, 1953, to Patricia A. (Appleby) Spellis in Toledo, Ohio. She was a member of the American Legion Holland Post 646 Ladies Auxiliary, but most importantly she was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18; becoming the only female bridge operator of the MLK Bridge in downtown Toledo to date. She was the true definition of female empowerment. Ruth was a published poet, an artist and quite an adventurer throughout her life. Her smile, beautiful eyes and spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege of meeting her.In addition to our mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Aric Major. Ruth has left to cherish her memory her daughter, Jamie Major; sisters, Renee' (Ralph) Hahn, Rhonda Agard and Robyn Aldrich; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.Per Ruth's wishes, no visitation was held. A Private Memorial will be held in her honor at a later date. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Ruth and Aric are asked to consider the National MPS Society.To leave a special message for Ruth's family, please visit