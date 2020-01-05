|
|
Ruth E. Welch
Ruth E. Welch passed on January 2. She was born July 4, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio to William and Lena (Reidel) Yarckow. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold W. Welch on April 3, 1983, their youngest son, Mark on April 11, 2010, along with her brothers, Fred, Willie, Leonard and Norman Yarckow. Ruth was mainly a homemaker for most of her life, but had worked at Cranberry Realty and Elder-Beerman in North Toledo until she retired in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with her family most, but also loved her hobbies, the hunt for a bargain at sales and flea markets and bingo, along with being an avid reader.
Ruth is survived by four of five children, Melinda (Bill) Wentworth, Edward (Lynn) Welch, Duane (Karen) Welch, and Harold, Jr. (Debbie) Welch; grandchildren, Amy (Todd) Gruden, Jerry Welch, Jessie Biggs, Kevin Welch, Michael (Heather) Byrd, Michelle (Kyle) Plummer and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020