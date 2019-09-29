The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Northwood Seventh Day Adventist Church
2975 Eastpointe Dr.
Northwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. White


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. White Obituary
Ruth E. White

Ruth E. White, 97, of Genoa, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 as a resident of Heartland of Perrysburg in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born in Charleston, WV on August 28, 1922 to Lawrence and Ivy (Anderson) Spencer and on May 21, 1940 she married Lonnie B. White, in Charleston. Lonnie preceded her in death in 1979.

Ruth was a devoted homemaker who loved to take care of her family and was known far and wide for her famous fudge. When her children were young she enjoyed volunteering in the parent organizations and their activities. As her family grew older she continued helping others, most notably for the 25 years she spent volunteering at the St. Charles Hospital Gift Shop in Oregon, Ohio.

Ruth is survived by her children, Boyd White, Glenna (Danny) Rufo; grandchildren, Kelly Reimer, Kent Rufo, Chris Rufo, Jennifer Wiggington and Lonnie White, along with 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Robert White; grandson, David White; brother, Lawrence Spencer and sister, Elizabeth Springton.

A memorial service for Ruth will be conducted at 3 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Northwood Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2975 Eastpointe Dr., Northwood, Ohio 43619. In her memory please direct your memorial contributions to the . The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now