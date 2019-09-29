|
|
Ruth E. White
Ruth E. White, 97, of Genoa, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 as a resident of Heartland of Perrysburg in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born in Charleston, WV on August 28, 1922 to Lawrence and Ivy (Anderson) Spencer and on May 21, 1940 she married Lonnie B. White, in Charleston. Lonnie preceded her in death in 1979.
Ruth was a devoted homemaker who loved to take care of her family and was known far and wide for her famous fudge. When her children were young she enjoyed volunteering in the parent organizations and their activities. As her family grew older she continued helping others, most notably for the 25 years she spent volunteering at the St. Charles Hospital Gift Shop in Oregon, Ohio.
Ruth is survived by her children, Boyd White, Glenna (Danny) Rufo; grandchildren, Kelly Reimer, Kent Rufo, Chris Rufo, Jennifer Wiggington and Lonnie White, along with 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Robert White; grandson, David White; brother, Lawrence Spencer and sister, Elizabeth Springton.
A memorial service for Ruth will be conducted at 3 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Northwood Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2975 Eastpointe Dr., Northwood, Ohio 43619. In her memory please direct your memorial contributions to the . The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019