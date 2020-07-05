1/1
Ruth Eileen Ruckman (Purney) Doncoes
1931 - 2020
Ruth Eileen (Purney) Ruckman Doncoes

02/05/1931 - 06/29/2020

Ruth Eileen Doncoes, age 89, a lifelong resident of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. She was born February 5, 1931 in Toledo to Lester and Luella (Meyers) Purney. A talented seamstress, Ruth made many quilts. She also enjoyed woodworking, origami and cross stitch.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Karen Ruckman Gareau and Kathryn Ruckman Aossey; grandchildren, Lindsay Dallas Gareau, Jacob Joseph Aossey, Nicole Percival, Aleasha Aossey-Peck, Deann Tyner, William Ruckman, Andrea Toflinski M.D., and Joshua Ruckman; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James D. Ruckman Sr.; second husband, Joseph Doncoes; son, James D. Ruckman Jr.; son-in-law, Richard Aossey; and siblings, Dorothy Sangmeister, Janet Purdy, and Donald Purney.

Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
