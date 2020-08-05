Ruth Elane Kessinger



Ruth Elane Kessinger, of Toledo, passed away on August 1st, 2020, just short of her 95th birthday. A proud Californian, she was born August 20th, 1925, in Sacramento. Descending from professional boxer Albert Hunter and her mother Beulah. In 1943, at age 17, she met Charles, the love of her life. They met at the juke box while Charles was at port from the Navy. They had only three dates before they were married. Charles was deployed out to sea the very next day on the USS Pennsylvania for 18 months. Their love endured 71 years until Charles passed in 2014. Their love and dedication to each other was an inspiration to all who knew them.



In 1951, Ruth and Charles moved to Toledo, Ohio, where she went on to work for Hickory farms, and become a loyal member of Little Flower Catholic Parish. However, her proudest achievement was her role as mother to 6 children, grandmother to 18 children, and great grandmother to 26. Ruth gave birth to her children, Charles, Gary, Cathy, Carol, Steven, and Mike. Later she welcomed their respective spouses, Pam, Elaine, Elo, Mike, Lucinda, and Tammy. She had a passion for church rummage sales and finding special treasures for her loved ones. She was known to never miss a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or any other special event. Her favorite past times were getting lost in a book, attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, solitaire, and puzzles. Her strength and spirit will live on in us and we will be forever grateful for her presence in our lives. We find peace knowing that she is reunited with her love, Charles.



Special thanks to hospice and caregivers for their gentle kindness and amazing care of our mother for the past year. Vicki, D'arcy, Geralyn, Nancy, and Laurie.



Donations to Little Flower Catholic Parish will be greatly appreciated, address is 5522 Dorr St, Toledo, OH 43615.



A private mass to follow due to Covid.





