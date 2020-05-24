Ruth Elise Kynard
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elise Kynard

Ruth Elise Kynard, age 74, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after her valiant battle against cancer. She lived with her daughter in Fort Worth, TX, who was by her side during every moment of the fight that took her life far too soon. She transitioned peacefully while holding her daughter's hand in the living room of their home.

Ruth was born on April 9, 1946, in Essingen, Germany, to Otto Jauss and Anna (Sohn) Jauss. She loved knitting, going for long walks, and traveling; she was also a longtime employee of Fifth Third Bank (it was First National Bank when she started). She was selfless in her love for her family, generously kind to all she encountered, and a wonderfully giving mother.

Surviving are her daughter, Carmen Kynard; sister, Anneliese Jauss; and brothers, Gerhard (Greta) Jauss, Rudi (Hilde) Jauss, Kurt (Iris) Jauss, all residing in Germany; former husband, Joseph Kynard; and former brother- and sister-in-laws; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Jauss.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Toledo Botanic Gardens/Metroparks Toledo Foundation indicating Ruth Kynard's name, send to 5100 W. Central Av, Suite A, Toledo, OH 43615 or go online at https://metroparkstoledofoundation.org. Memorial and dedication services will be held at a later date in Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved