Ruth Elise Kynard
Ruth Elise Kynard, age 74, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after her valiant battle against cancer. She lived with her daughter in Fort Worth, TX, who was by her side during every moment of the fight that took her life far too soon. She transitioned peacefully while holding her daughter's hand in the living room of their home.
Ruth was born on April 9, 1946, in Essingen, Germany, to Otto Jauss and Anna (Sohn) Jauss. She loved knitting, going for long walks, and traveling; she was also a longtime employee of Fifth Third Bank (it was First National Bank when she started). She was selfless in her love for her family, generously kind to all she encountered, and a wonderfully giving mother.
Surviving are her daughter, Carmen Kynard; sister, Anneliese Jauss; and brothers, Gerhard (Greta) Jauss, Rudi (Hilde) Jauss, Kurt (Iris) Jauss, all residing in Germany; former husband, Joseph Kynard; and former brother- and sister-in-laws; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Jauss.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Toledo Botanic Gardens/Metroparks Toledo Foundation indicating Ruth Kynard's name, send to 5100 W. Central Av, Suite A, Toledo, OH 43615 or go online at https://metroparkstoledofoundation.org. Memorial and dedication services will be held at a later date in Texas.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.