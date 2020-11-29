Ruth Ellen (Heyman) Bailey



Ruth Ellen Heyman Bailey, long time Toledo resident, passed peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Jennings Center for Older Adults in Garfield Heights with her son by her side, just shy of her 90th birthday.



Ruth was born on December 2, 1930 to Daniel and Hilda Heyman, and enjoyed growing up on a farm in Hunts Corners, Ohio. She graduated from Monroeville High School and Heidelberg College, where she met her husband, James L. Bailey. They were married after graduation in 1952 and moved to Lansing, Michigan where Jim earned his PhD at Michigan State University. Jim accepted a teaching position at Case Western Reserve University and they moved to Cleveland. Ruth taught 6th grade until the birth of her daughter, Melanie. Two other children, Laurie and Scott, soon followed.



Ruth and Jim moved their young family to Toledo when he took a position teaching mathematics at The University of Toledo. In addition to raising their children, Ruth was very involved in the community. She was a member of the University Women's Club and particularly enjoyed their sewing group. Ruth was also an avid bridge player. At First Congregational Church, she was dedicated to Christian Education, teaching Sunday School and serving on the CE Board. She was a deaconess and worked on the annual church bazaar for years. Ruth supported her children through involvement in Girl Scouts, Young Life, and PTA. After her children were grown, Ruth continued to volunteer at Old Orchard Elementary School, teaching reading to second graders.



For over 20 years, Ruth and Jim enjoyed spending summers at their cabin in Presque Isle, Michigan. It was their home away from home and the base for many Michigan traveling adventures.



In 2010, Ruth and Jim moved from Toledo to assisted living at Jennings Center for Older Adults in Cleveland to be near their son, a nurse. Two annual highlights of Ruth's life that were permanently inked on her calendar were the third Thursday in October, when the Monroeville Class of 1948 would meet, and the first Sunday in August, which was the Heyman family reunion in Hunts Corners.



The friendships that she developed along the way were very dear to her. She was an excellent cook and is remembered by many for her cookie packages at Christmas. She was Jim's co-pilot and navigator on many family camping trips, and on empty nest adventures later in life. Ruth read The Plain Dealer daily until the end of her life. She was an intelligent, strong, kind, and faithful woman.



Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2015, after 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Melanie Mills (Tim) of Charleston, IL, Laurie Weed (Garry) of Centerville, OH, and Scott Bailey of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Kathryn and Lauren McKee, Zachary Weed (Di Fan), Sloane Rudolf (Eric), and Adelle and Grace Bailey. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nonie Bailey, and niece, Jennie Day.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Jennings for their kindness and care. Memorials in Ruth's honor may be made to The Heymann Historical Society c/o Kurt Heyman, 2417 Mudbrook Rd, Huron, OH 44839.





