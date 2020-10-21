Ruth F. FriedmanRuth F. (Zimmerman) Friedman, age 105, died Monday, October 19, 2020 in her home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 13, 1914 to Benjamin and Polly (Bershon) Zimmerman. Ruth attended BGSU and received her Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of Toledo in 1938. She returned to the University of Toledo to receive her Masters of Arts Degree in 1968. She started teaching at the University of Toledo in 1969 and retired from the English Department as Associate Professor Emerita in 1985.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David L. Friedman in 1997. She was a member of Temple Congregation Shomer Emunim.Surviving are her children, Bruce (Jo Ellen) Friedman, Atlanta, GA. and Kathy (Ira) Steingroot, El Cerrito, CA.; grandchildren, Jacob (Sarah Davis) Steingroot, Joshua (Cindy) Friedman and Midge (David) Trader; great grandchildren, Audrey and Gwendolen as well as many nieces and nephews.Services and interment will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Eagle Point Cemetery, Rossford, Ohio.Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840.