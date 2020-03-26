|
Ruth F. Mudryk
Ruth F. Mudryk, 91, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Bay Park Hospital. She was born February 11, 1929, in Maumee, OH, to the late Frank P. and Grace (Seeley) Jones. She was a 1949 graduate of Pemberville High School. On October 14, 1950, she married Steve Mudryk who preceded her in death on December 3, 1988. Ruth was employed with Commercial Mowing and later retired from Jobst Institute in 2004. She was a member of Main St. Church in Walbridge since 1955, but also attended Lemoyne Baptist Church in Lemoyne, Ohio.
Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy McKomis; and siblings, Doris Pickett, Wesley Jones, Elma Freeman, Evelyn Biddle, Ileen Barrett, Lucille West, and Barbara Juergens.
A private service will be at Witzler Shank Funeral Home in Walbridge. (419-666-3121). Rev. Tom Caldwell will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to give contributions are asked to consider gifts to Main St. Church in Walbridge or Lemoyne Baptist Church in Lemoyne. An online register book is also available. Condolences may be made directly to the family by visiting www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020