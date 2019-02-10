Ruth Felicia Davis



Ruth Felicia Davis, age 79, of Toledo, passed away at home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1939 in Toledo, OH to Thaddeus and Scholastica (Goinski) Wolinski. Ruth was employed by the Wyndham Hotel for 15 years as a housekeeper. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church and member of the church's Marian Society. Ruth loved Elvis and was an avid OSU fan. A loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Ruth is survived by her sons, Christopher and Jeff Davis; grandsons, Johnathon and Christopher Davis; and sister, Bernadine Burnham. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Dolores Wolinski and Julia Berning.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. where members of the St. Catherine Marian Society will lead a rosary at 4 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will be at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial tributes may be given to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.



www.sujkowski.com



