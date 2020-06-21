Ruth G. FoxRuth G. Fox, age 94, of the old South End, passed away June 15, 2020 at Ridgewood Manor. Ruth was born July 27, 1925 in Perrysburg to James and Ida (Gass) Keller. She graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1943. During World War II she worked at the Rossford Depot and this is where she met her future husband Clifford P. Fox. Ruth loved to dance and plans on dancing with CP into eternity. Ruth especially enjoyed bowling and loved traveling to different cities to compete in tournaments. She also enjoyed spending time at Wolf Lake with her family. For many years she volunteered at the St. Lucas Lutheran Church Thrift Shop.In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by her loving husband Clifford; brothers, Allen Keller and Ambrose "Bud" Keller, sister, Minerva Myers; and daughter-in-law Laurie. She is survived by her sons, David, Robert (Renee), Ronald (Linda), James and Douglas (Shelly) Fox; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The Family's appreciation goes out to the compassionate caregivers of Ridgewood Manor for taking such great care of our Mother. Per the Family's wishes, Interment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 745 Walbridge Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43609 in her memory.To leave a special message for Ruth's family, please visit: