1/1
Ruth Grogg
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Grogg

Ruth Grogg, 96, formerly residing in Auburn and Elkhart, peacefully passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born July 11, 1924, in Auburn to Lloyd A and Dorothy M (Ferguson) Mitchner.

She and her husband, Alva, owned and operated Groggs Standard Service for 37 years before retiring in 1984.

Surviving are 2 sons and 2 daughters, Tim Grogg and his wife Mary Ann of Columbus, Ted Grogg and his wife Mary of Evansville, Tara Agosti and her husband Augie of Sylvania, OH and Tami Bullock and her husband Chad of Bristol; 9 grandchildren, Heidi (Barry) Millender, Heather (Chris) Means, Mitchell (Cheryl) Grogg, Rachel Grogg, Ali (Zac) Cook, Corbin Bullock, Megan Bullock, Gina Agosti and Joe Agosti; 7 great grandchildren, Blake Means, Tyler Means, Avery Means, Drew Ann Means, Myles Cook, Seneca Rogers, Logan Heick and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be 3 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Auburn First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Fenstermacher officiating. Calling is 3 hours prior to the service Thursday from 12 to 3 PM at the church. The Church and Feller and Clark Funeral Home are following state guidelines and social distancing will be in effect and masks are required. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Preferred memorials are to the Curiosity Shop or Riley Children's Hospital. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Auburn First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
03:00 PM
Auburn First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved