Ruth Grogg
Ruth Grogg, 96, formerly residing in Auburn and Elkhart, peacefully passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio.
She was born July 11, 1924, in Auburn to Lloyd A and Dorothy M (Ferguson) Mitchner.
She and her husband, Alva, owned and operated Groggs Standard Service for 37 years before retiring in 1984.
Surviving are 2 sons and 2 daughters, Tim Grogg and his wife Mary Ann of Columbus, Ted Grogg and his wife Mary of Evansville, Tara Agosti and her husband Augie of Sylvania, OH and Tami Bullock and her husband Chad of Bristol; 9 grandchildren, Heidi (Barry) Millender, Heather (Chris) Means, Mitchell (Cheryl) Grogg, Rachel Grogg, Ali (Zac) Cook, Corbin Bullock, Megan Bullock, Gina Agosti and Joe Agosti; 7 great grandchildren, Blake Means, Tyler Means, Avery Means, Drew Ann Means, Myles Cook, Seneca Rogers, Logan Heick and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Auburn First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Fenstermacher officiating. Calling is 3 hours prior to the service Thursday from 12 to 3 PM at the church. The Church and Feller and Clark Funeral Home are following state guidelines and social distancing will be in effect and masks are required. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Preferred memorials are to the Curiosity Shop or Riley Children's Hospital. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com
.