Ruth H. Watrol



Ruth H. Watrol age 99 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Elizabeth Scott Care Center in Maumee. She was born in Toledo on December 30, 1919 to Fred and Anne (Brockman) Kornrumpf.



Ruth worked in the office at the Rossford Ordinance for 11 years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee and enjoyed fine art painting in portraits and landscapes. Ruth loved swimming and was honored when the YMCA offered her a lifetime membership. Ruth's loving example of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was a lifelong inspiration to her family, friends and all who knew her.



Surviving her is daughter, Marsha (Keith) McHugh; son, Bruce Watrol; grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Beck and Ryan (Georganne) McHugh; great-grandchildren, Cora, Liam and Luke McHugh and Rowan Beck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; brothers, Orval, Ronald and Arnold; sisters, Viola, Dora, Evelyn and Vera.



Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019