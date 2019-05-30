Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Ruth Irene Austin


Ruth Irene Austin Obituary
Ruth Irene Austin

Ruth I. Austin, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1938 to Leroy and Pansy (Brown) Hollowell in La Center, Kentucky. In 1956, Ruth who originated from Paducah, KY pioneered to Toledo, OH where other family members followed. Ruth was a devoted mother and grandmother, her pride and joy was taking care of her family. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, cooking, planning and preparing for family gatherings where you just showed-up. Ruth was a former nurse at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church for many years before her health declined. She filled a greatness as the matriarch of the family and will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gail (Lonnie) Awls, Dale Austin (Noble Young), Chavela Austin, Frederica "Freddie" (Reginald) Ware, Alela "Robin" (Lloyd) Brown, Michelle Austin, Melissa Austin, Charles "Chuck" Austin (Linda Elston) and Miracle Marshall; 23 grandchildren; many precious great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that Ruth doted on; siblings, Leroy Hollowell, Roberta Johnson,Wilma Siddell, Jimmy Hollowell and Vernell Stateman; many additional relatives including nieces, nephews and a host of friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Staples; siblings, Morine Harris, Clifton Hollowell and Linda Goins.

The family will receive guests on June 1, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Home Going Celebration starting at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019
