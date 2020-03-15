|
|
Ruth Irene Heer
Ruth Irene Heer, nee Skinner, 88, left us to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on February 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of Toledo, she had recently moved to North Canton, Ohio, to be closer to family.
Ruth was born on November 13, 1931 and attended Whitney High School where she learned the secretarial skills she would use at Owens-Illinois. While working at OI as an executive secretary, she met her forever Valentine, Ken.
Kroger was where Ruth finished her career as "the cheese lady." She provided samples not only of cheese but also of Jesus as she was an ambassador for Him.
Ruth enjoyed painting and giving her art to loved ones to enjoy. She loved working in her yard, dancing, and doting on her pets. She would be thrilled to know that Miss Kitty, her calico cat, is being spoiled by her great nephew, Bill. Her biggest joy, though, was simply being with people and she would frequently ask people if they wanted to "gab."
Ruth was a member of Mayfair Plymouth Church and we are grateful to the church body for caring for her as a shut-in.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ken. She is survived by her son, Richard (Gale) Heer; daughters, Sandy (Ross) Gamby and Julie (Eric) Burns; grandchildren, Ron (Mary) Gardner, Chris (Abby) Gardner, Brianna (Jared) Ruger, Katie (Mike) Gamby, Kurt (Cindy) Gamby, and Kiersten Gamby; and great grandchildren, Hannah, Caden, Olivia (Chris/Abby) and Savannah and Zoe (Brianna/Jared). She will also be greatly missed by her special nieces, Valerie, Susan, and Amy.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Blanchard Strabler Funeral Home at 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the service at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Rupert Lloyd will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Fishers of Men, a ministry connected to Mayfair Plymouth that Ruth supported (fishersofmenmexico.org) or the Toledo Humane Society. Online comdolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020