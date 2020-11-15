Ruth Irene Heer
Ruth Irene Heer (Skinner), 88, left us to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on February 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of Toledo, she had moved to North Canton, Ohio, shortly before her death to be closer to family. Ruth was born on November 13, 1931 and attended Whitney High School where she learned the secretarial skills she would use at Owens-Illinois. While working at OI, she met her forever Valentine, Ken.
Kroger was where Ruth finished her career as "the cheese lady." She provided samples not only of cheese but also of Jesus as she was an ambassador for Him. Ruth enjoyed painting and giving her art to loved ones to enjoy. She loved working in her yard and doting on her pets. She would be thrilled to know that Miss Kitty, her calico cat, is being spoiled by her great nephew, Bill. Her biggest joy, though, was simply being with people and she would frequently ask people if they wanted to "gab."
Ruth was a member of Mayfair Plymouth Church and we are grateful to the church body for continuing relationship with her after she was no longer able to drive.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ken. She is survived by her son, Richard (Gale) Heer; daughters, Sandy (Ross) Gamby and Julie (Eric) Burns; grandchildren, Ron (Mary) Gardner, Chris (Abby) Gardner, Brianna (Jared) Ruger, Katie (Mike) Gamby, Kurt (Cindy) Gamby, and Kiersten Gamby; and great-children, Hannah, Caden, Olivia, and Madelyn Ruth (Chris/Abby) and Savannah and Zoe (Brianna/Jared). She will also be greatly missed by her special nieces, Valerie, Susan, and Amy.
Burial occurred privately due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life is planned for summer 2021. Please consider Fishers of Men, a ministry Ruth supported (fishersofmenmexico.org
), or the Toledo Human Society if you feel lead to donate.