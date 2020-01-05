|
|
Ruth J. Wade
Ruth J. Wade, age 93, of Maumee and formerly Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Elizabeth Scott Community. She was born on April 19, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, to Herbert and Lucille (Antio) Brick. Ruth graduated from Waite High School in 1944 and worked for 38 years in the sales/order department for Allied Chemical and Plaskon Products. She was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. Ruth was a 65 year member of the Order Eastern Star where she was a current member of Palestine Chapter #51. She served as Grand Representative of Texas from 1967-1969 and was Worthy Matron for both the Pyramid Chapter and Maumee Chapter. Ruth was very grateful for all the friendships that were made though her love of the Eastern Stars.
Ruth is survived by family members, Joanne Parnall, James Wade; sister-in-law, Nancy Brick and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade; sister, Lillian; parents; brothers, Raymond and Charles and grandson, Scott.
The family would like to thank the Browning Masonic Community, Elizabeth Scott Community and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all their love and care for Ruth.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio, with an Eastern Star service to be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday. January 7, 2020. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Browning Masonic Community, the Elizabeth Scott Community or Hospice of Northwest, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020