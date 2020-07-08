Ruth Joan Matesz
Ruth Joan Matesz, age 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born in Holland, Ohio, on January 31, 1935, to the late Emil and Esther Remusat.
Ruth enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing. She liked sewing, knitting, and crocheting; she even designed and sewed her own wedding gown. Ruth loved cooking and baking for her family and friends, and volunteered her time at her church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She also traveled around the countryside, visiting Arizona, Florida, Canada, and her favorite, Michigan.
Left to cherish Ruth's memory is her loving husband of 67 years, John; sons, Don (Tracy) and Ken (Patty); grandchildren, Sarah and Aaron (Christina); great-grandson, Elek; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Chuck; and sister, Esther.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Family will be receiving guests Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Visitation will continue from 4:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3934 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin at the church at 5:00 P.M.
To enable the church to maintain a safe environment, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church asks those planning to attend the service to register via its website, GoodShepherdToledo.org
, or by calling the church office, (419 474 0529).
To share memories and condolences with Ruth's family please visit our website.www.NewcomerToledo.com