Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns
Ruth Joan Posadny


1929 - 2019
Ruth Joan Posadny Obituary
Ruth Joan Posadny

Ruth Joan (Loveberry) Posadny, 90, of Highland Green Drive, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in her home surrounded by her children. She was born on September 11, 1929, in Quincy, Michigan, to Ruth (Brown) and Clifford Loveberry. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur Posadny, a retired Toledo police captain.

She leaves behind daughters, Mrs. Karen (Chris) Waite and Mrs. Christine (Patrick) Fahey; sons, Michael (Connie) and Jimmy; brother, Jon Loveberry of Quincy Michigan; as well as 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandhchildren. An avid fitness and outdoor enthusiast, she was a long-time member of the Daybreaker's Club at Swan Creek Metropark.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, where she was a founding parishioner. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank Nita and the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care and support. Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
