Ruth L. Davidson



Ruth L. Davidson, age 84, passed away March 27, 2019, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania where she had lived for over five years. She was born on June 27, 1934, to Maurice and Catherine (Harris) Epstein. Ruth had worked as a secretary for the Lublin Sussman Group, CPA's, as well as in sales at the Sears Store in Westgate and finally as an aide at the Sunset House.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Ruder and Eileen Tucker.



Surviving are her sons, Joel (Becky) Davidson and Scott Davidson; daughter, Cynthia Hatch and grandchildren, Ian Hatch, Zach Davidson and Heather (Nick) Razavi.



Services and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio. Memorial donations are suggested to Ohio Living Hospice or Kingston of Sylvania. The family would like to extend their special thanks to the staff of Kingston of Sylvania for the excellent care of Ruth.



Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.



