Ruth L. (Stults) Donnell
9/17/1923 - 5/12/2020
Ruth L. (Stults) Donnell 96, of Perrysburg died on May 12, 2020. Born on September 17, 1923 to Dorothy Winona (Taylor) and Elvin D. Stults in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Ruth graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1941, first working for general stores before spending three years at Erie Proving Ground during the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor. She then left to join the U.S. Coast Guard SPARS, finishing boot training and yeoman training in Palm Beach, Florida. She was then stationed and served two years at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC and thoroughly enjoyed being a SPAR.
While stationed in Washington, DC, she viewed the surrender papers at the National Archives Building, where Life Magazine took a picture of her, her superior, and another lady, and was featured in the July 30, 1945 issue, on page 28.
After being honorably discharged from the US Coast Guard, she worked in downtown Toledo at the Broer-Freeman Company and left to marry J. Arlington Donnell on September 13, 1947. Being a stay at home mother, Ruth became active in antique businesses, often going to sales and auctions.
Surviving are her children, Linda M. (Chuck) Follman, Eric L. Donnell, and James N. (Betty) Donnell; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband in 1994; and her daughter, Karen in 2018.
Honoring the deceased's wishes, there will be no visitation or services for Ruth at this time.
Herman – Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg has the honor of serving Ruth's family.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.