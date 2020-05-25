Ruth L. Donnell, who enlisted in the Coast Guard and then served at its Washington headquarters during World War II, died May 12 in the Manor at Perrysburg nursing home. She was 96.
The family did not report a cause of death.
Mrs. Donnell, who graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1941, was working at the former Erie Proving Ground, an Army artillery proving ground facility near Port Clinton, when she enlisted in the Coast Guard soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor, said her son, James Donnell.
"She was definitely proud to serve. She was a true patriot of this country.… And she was a very caring person," her son said.
Mrs. Donnell was born Sept. 17, 1923, in Gibsonburg, Ohio to Dorothy and Elvin Stults.
After graduating from high school, she worked at area general stores for a time and then at Erie Proving Ground for three years before she joined the Coast Guard.
Women served in SPARS, the nickname for the women's reserve unit that was created in 1942. The Army and Navy also had separate women's reserves to free men to fight overseas.
She went through boot training and yeoman training in Palm Beach, Fla., and then was assigned to Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, where she served two years until her honorable discharge soon after the war ended.
While stationed at the headquarters, Life magazine took a picture of her as she viewed the German surrender papers at the National Archives Building, her son said. The picture was featured in the July 30, 1945 issue.
After being discharged, she returned to Gibsonburg and for a time worked at a Broer-Freeman Jewelers store in downtown Toledo.
In 1947, she married a fellow Coast Guard veteran from Gibsonburg, J. Arlington Donnell. He died in 1994.
Over the years, Mrs. Donnell enjoyed visiting antique sales and auctions, where she bought items for her glassware collection.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Donnell.
She is survived by her sons, Eric and James Donnell; daughter, Linda Follman; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The Herman-Veh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. There will be no visitation or services per her wishes.
The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade on May 25, 2020.