Ruth M. Biler
Ruth M. Biler, 87, formerly from Toledo, OH, and Bradenton, FL, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Parkcliffe Memory Care, Toledo. She was born May 22, 1933, in Sylvania, OH, to Walter and Bernice (Altman) Miller whom preceded her in death.
Ruth was married to Robert Biler (Captain Bob), the love of her life. Together they enjoyed boating and fishing. She worked for Toledo Public Schools for over 18 years where the children lovingly referred to her as "Miss. Ruth". Ruth was a very social person who loved being around her friends. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and the slots.
Ruth is survived by her loving children, Diane (Tim) Moran, Judy (Mark) Surdell, Richard Nelson; 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; her daughter, Tammy Skrepenski; her son, Andrew John Nelson; sisters, Margie Cowell, Irene Capron, Jean Cowell, Hazel Schoenegge; and brothers, Lester and Daniel Miller.
Visitation will be held at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, on Wednesday, October 7, from 3 – 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, at 11 AM. Ruth will be laid to rest at Ravine Cemetery.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Ruth's memory are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
