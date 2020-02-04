The Blade Obituaries

Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
313 Main Street
Genoa, OH
View Map
Ruth M. Bower


1935 - 2020
Ruth M. Bower

Ruth M. Bower of Curtice, Ohio, formerly of Genoa, died Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Parkcliffe Community, Alzheimer's Care Center, Northwood, Ohio after a lengthy illness. Ruth was born November 9, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence and Irene (Hackman) Cole. On May 17, 1959, in Toledo she married E. Russ Bower, who survives her. Ruth was a homemaker, who volunteered for the American Red Cross, the United Way, the Ottawa County Holiday Bureau, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa of which she was a member. She was always ready to help someone else. Ruth was also a member of the Third Tuesday Gallery Group at the Toledo Museum of Art. Ruth enjoyed traveling, having traveled all over the world.

In addition to her husband, Russ, Ruth is survived by her daughters, Kersten (Mike) Pietrowski of Curtice and Heather Bower of Millbury; grandchildren, Alexis Bower, Tyler Pietrowski and Reaghan Pietrowski. She is also survived by her sisters, Selma (Donald) Everhart of Florida and Sharon (Eugene) Salisbury of Arizona. Her parents preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio 43430. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 Main Street, Genoa, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Trinity United Methodist Church Arts Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

Russ, Kersten, Heather and the entire Bower family would like to thank all of the staff at Parkcliffe Community and Alacare Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion throughout Ruth's illness and during her last days.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
