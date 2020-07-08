Ruth M. MarquardtRuth M. Marquardt, 98, passed away July 2, 2020. She was born to Arthur W. and Lena (Draheim) Marquardt. A graduate of Whitmer High School, Ruth was a member of Jeep Retirees and the UAW Local 12 Retiree Board. She was a secretary for the Tool Engineering Department of Jeep Corporation for 36 ½ years, retiring in October of 1986.Ruth is survived by 1 sister and many nieces and nephews.Friends are invited to visit from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Genacross Lutheran Services of Toledo. Condolences for Ruth's family may be expressed online at