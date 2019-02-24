Ruth M. Rakay



Ruth M. (Reed) Rakay, 91, passed away February 21st, 2019, in her home following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 8, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to Cyrus and Agnes Reed. She graduated from Whitney High School in 1945. Following graduation, she was selected for a position in Washington, D.C. in the Office of Price Administration. Ruth returned to Toledo in 1946. She worked at the former Lamson's Department Store, and then as a secretary at Toledo Steel Supply, retiring from there to devote more time as a caregiver for her daughter Amy. She married John Rakay on February 25th, 1956, and raised three children.



Ruth was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed spending time with her family, as well attending monthly luncheons with her classmates from Whitney. Ruth was an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues in Toledo. She bowled in many local, as well as several out of state tournaments.



She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years John; sons, John (Vicki) and David (Kathy); grandchildren, Carrie (Chad), Julie (Jason), Kyle, and Stephanie; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Anita and brother, Paul; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Amy; her parents; brothers Bob and Marion; and sisters, Betty and Velma.



Per Ruth's wishes, services will be private. Anyone planning a memorial contribution can direct them to the .



The family would like to thank the Great Lakes Caring support team, especially Brittany and Reba.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019