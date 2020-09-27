Ruth Madilyn Troutman Bockelman
Ruth Madilyn Troutman Bockelman passed into the loving arms of our Lord on September 22, 2020 of natural causes at Sprenger Health Care, Port Royal SC. She was born December 30, 1932, to The Rev. George L and Vera Walters Troutman in Circleville, Ohio. She graduated from Circleville High School in 1950 and received her music education degree from Capital University where she toured with the renowned Chapel Choir. She married Paul Louis Bockelman on June 27, 1954, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage this summer. Their life together carried them to Washington state, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida and South Carolina. Ruth taught music in Ohio (Deshler, Risingsun and Bradner) and Wisconsin.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, (Rev.) Paul; sister, Joyce Day, Gainesville, GA; daughter, Debra (Stan) Schmidt of Wauseon OH; sons, Paul D. (Deborah) of Perrysburg OH, Mark (Dawne) of Kansas City MO, and Timothy (Gloria) of Beaufort SC along with 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service was held for the family on September 26. Friends and family can view the recorded service from the St. John's Lutheran Church (Beaufort, SC) Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StJohnsBeaufort
) St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort. Memorials may be made to the church of your choice or to the Conservatory of Music, Capital University, 1 College and Main, Columbus OH 43209-2394.