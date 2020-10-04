Ruth Marie (Gleason) Wagner
Ruth Marie (Gleason) Wagner, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, October 1, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. The daughter of Robert and Margaret (Mertes) Gleason, she was born August 24, 1932 in Toledo. Ruth was a graduate of Whitney High School and later married Richard (Szekeres) Wagner. She was a member of the Eagles, Hungarian Club of Toledo and Calvin United Church of Christ and the Auxiliary. She work for LMHA and retired from Sylvania Schools. Ruth enjoyed outings and traveling with family and friends. She never bought anything without a coupon. Her true love was being a mother and a grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Richard) Yeager, Denise (Gene) Poggemeyer, Anita (Al Vargo) Clayton, Stephen (Laura) Wagner; grandchildren, Dawn Honisko, Sherry Yeager, Tina Yeager, Lee Anne (Robert) Degler, Brent (Jessica) Poggemeyer, Cory Poggemeyer, Eva & Akos Wagner; nine great grandchildren; sister, Mary Gleason; many nieces and nephews and a special thanks to Kay Spooner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; brother, Mike Gleason and sister, Helen Janowiecki.
Visitation and services will be private. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at the Hickman Center for all their wonderful care.