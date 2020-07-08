Sister Mary Ruth, S.N.D.Ruth Marie Boes"The more we allow God alone to possess our hearts, the more we desire to be poor, free from attachment to earthly goods and ready to share them generously with others." These words from the Constitutions of the Sisters of Notre Dame describe Sister Mary Ruth. On July 3, 2020, God called Sister home after a very recent diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.Born on November 11, 1956, in Tiffin, Ohio and baptized Ruth Marie, Sister was the oldest of nine children of the late Bernard and Agnes Ruth (Naderer) Boes. She attended St. Mary Elementary School Kirby and Notre Dame Academy Toledo. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1975 and professed vows in January,1979. She received a Bachelor Degree in Education at Bowling Green State University, a Master Degree in Education specializing in school counseling from the University of Dayton.Sister taught elementary school at Immaculate Conception, Bellevue; St. James, Holy Rosary, Gesu, and Ladyfield (Toledo); St. Paul, Norwalk; St. Anthony, Temperance, Michigan; St. Joseph, Maumee; and St. Wendelin, Fostoria. She spent eight years as a receptionist at Maria Early Learning Center before becoming a nanny.Sister Ruth threw her whole heart and soul into whatever she did, living the beatitude "Blessed are the poor in spirit" whether prayer, yard work, or the best outcomes for her clients. In 2005 Sister Ruth became a Supportive Employment Specialist at Sunshine Children's Home in Maumee, where she loved the clients and staff. Eventually she became a Senior Support Professional and then a caregiver for clients.Sister Ruth gave generously of her time and talents, including playing guitar in parishes, participating in an immersion experience in India, and serving on various committees as needed by Sunshine INC ministry. Most recently she busied herself in her spare time making hundreds of face coverings for the Sisters, elderly parents of the Sisters, and many others in need.Sister Ruth is survived by three sisters, Joan Boes Briceno, Sharon Boes Bushong, and Mary Boes Rall; and four brothers, Bernard, Donald, Michael, and Gerald. She was preceded in death by her mother in 2019; her father in 2020; and her sister, Jane Boes Cox in 2012. She will be greatly missed by her family, religious community, and many friends.A private service will be held for the Sisters and her family at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo. Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo, or Sunshine Inc. of Northwest Ohio.