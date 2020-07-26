Ruth May (Bodi) Leggett
Ruth May (Bodi) Leggett, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away July 21, 2020, in Ebeid Hospice. Born January 11, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to Charles and Nora (Bradfield) Thomas.
Ruth worked for 30 years at the former J.C. Penney Department Store in the Southland Shopping Center retiring as Personnel Manager. Ruth loved to travel, playing Bingo and going to casinos. Ruth also enjoyed meeting her former employees every 2nd Tuesday of the month for the Penney Club luncheons.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Bodi and Richard J. Leggett. Surviving are her children, Charles (Sheri) Bodi, Christine Bodi, Donald Bodi Jr., Sharon (Larry) Kerstetter, Cathy (John) Thomas, Russ (Lisa) Leggett, Robbin (Keith) Williams; 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren.
Due to the Coved 19 a private family service will be held at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. The family suggests memorials to the charity of the donor's choice
. Please view and sign Ruth's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.comwww.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com