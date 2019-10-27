|
Ruth Maybelle Kozina
Ruth Maybelle Kozina, 101, longtime resident of Northwood, Ohio passed away peacefully at The Gardens of St. Francis in Oregon on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Ruth was born to Albert and Anna (Jensen) Shessler on December 30, 1917, in Clay Township, Ohio. She graduated from Genoa High School and went on to work retail in the Woolworth Department Store downtown. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Charlie, for 68 years until his death in 2013. Ruth was a past member of the Northwood Fire #1 Ladies Auxiliary and the Acoustic Neuroma Association.
Ruth enjoyed traveling with her family on many vacations to the western U.S., Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach. She was an avid baseball fan of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at casinos. Some of her hobbies included golfing, taking walks around her neighborhood, word searches, playing Rummy and Pinochle, playing the lottery, and her favorite, feeding the many squirrels and birds in her yard.
Ruth will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and immense kindness towards everyone she met. She always went the extra mile to make others feel special by baking her special cookies, sending confetti-filled cards and ensuring her Christmas cards were the first received by all each year. Her grandchildren will always treasure the many care packages and letters she sent while they were away at college.
Ruth was a doting and loving mother to her children, Ron (Susan), Karen (Larry Merkel), and Randy (Ann Porter); grandchildren, Eric (Erin), Chris (Stephanie), Kari (Brett) Buynack, Stacy (Jim) Zilliox; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Ellie, Madeline, Avery, Decker, Lillian, James, Charlie; sisters, DeEtta Kunz and DeLores Shessler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; daughter-in-law, Juanita (Nina) Kozina; sisters, Alice, Alberta, Margaret; and brothers, Alvey and Lyle.
A private burial was held at Lake Township Cemetery. The family would like to thank the hardworking and dedicated staff at the Gardens of St. Francis. Arrangements were handled by Freck Funeral Chapel
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019